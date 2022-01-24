Venom Inc. Teases New Album For 2022 Release

Venom Inc., the band comprised of former Venom members Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, as well as drummer Jeramie "War Machine" Kling (The Absence, Inhuman Condition, Ex Deo,) appears to be teasing a new album, which will once again feature Mantas as producer.

The band's message states: "This monster black hole is THE MOST POWERFUL in the UNIVERSE! This supermassive Black Hole known as Cygnus X-1 (or in reference to its strength - VENOM INC and their NEW Album!) is the Heaviest Stellar Black Hole ever observed! Being about 21 times the mass of our sun. This Black Hole produces the strongest energy waves ever discovered. It is about 5million years old and It lies approximately 6000 light years away but is on its way to us on Earth in 2022 you will feel it’s immense energy!"

This will be the band's second album and first since their debut "Ave," was released in 2017. The record is expected to be released through Nuclear Blast.