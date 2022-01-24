Interview

Vardis Frontman Steve Zodiac Discusses "100MPH," Live Album, The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal And The Importance Of Live Music

The New Wave Of British Heavy Metal really is a treasure chest when it comes to finding music. While the likes of Iron Maiden, Def Leppard, Venom and Saxon may be the most successful from the movement, there were so many talented bands with plenty to offer that it borders on the unbelievable. In Yorkshire alone, there was the Salem, Haze and Ethel The Frog, as well of coure as the aforementioned Saxon and Def Leppard. There was also another band born in "God's County," in the town of Wakefield to be more precise, whose break neck speed and love of the rock legends gave them a sound of their own and made them one of the most revered live acts of the time; Vardis.

Vardis began life in 1973, making them one of the oldest bands in the movement and began life as more of a boogie rock band. Despite this, the presence of metal music was clear to see, or more importantly, hear and soon the group were lumped in with the burgeoning NWOBHM movement. Vardis were never one to do things by the books and nowhere was this more evidenced than their first album, "100MPH," which was comprised entirely of live recordings. Vardis carried on for a while until management issues led to their breakup in 1986.

In 2014, Vardis finally returned and two years later released "Red Eye," their first album in thirty years. As has been said though, it's the live setting where Vardis has always thrived and so late last year, the band unleashed, "100MPH @ 100 Club," a testament to both the legacy of their music and the drive which still makes them a top live act.

To find out more about this new release, as well as the history of the band, the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal and much more, we caught up with frontman Steve Zodiac. You can watch the interview in full below.