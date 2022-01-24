"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Gangrenectomy Premiere New Single "Manipulation of Weak Souls" From Upcoming New EP "Uterovaginal Fortress"

posted Jan 24, 2022 at 2:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Italian slamming brutal death outfit Gangrenectomy premiere a new single by the name of “Manipulation of Weak Souls”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Uterovaginal Fortress". The effort will be released this Fall via Rivers Of Gore Production.

Check out now "Manipulation of Weak Souls" streaming via YouTube for you below.

