Gangrenectomy Premiere New Single "Manipulation of Weak Souls" From Upcoming New EP "Uterovaginal Fortress"

Italian slamming brutal death outfit Gangrenectomy premiere a new single by the name of “Manipulation of Weak Souls”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Uterovaginal Fortress". The effort will be released this Fall via Rivers Of Gore Production.

Check out now "Manipulation of Weak Souls" streaming via YouTube for you below.