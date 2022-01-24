Fetal Sewage Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Butchering The Dead"
LA-based slamming brutal death metal band Fetal Sewage premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Butchering The Dead", which was released January 23, 2022. The EP features Marco Pitruzzella (Rings of Saturn/Brain Drill/Six Feet Under) on studio session drums.
Check out now "Butchering The Dead" in its entirety below.
