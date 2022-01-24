Baalzagoth Premiere New Music Video For "Aborted" From Upcoming Debut Album "Morbid Persecutions"
Baalzagoth premiere a new music video for “Aborted”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Morbid Persecutions", which will be released in April 2022 by Mara Production.
You can stream "Aborted" via YouTube below.
