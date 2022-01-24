Kvaen Premiere New Song "In Silence" From Upcoming New Album "The Great Below"
Swedish black metal band Kvaen premiere a new song entitled “In Silence”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Great Below". Black Lion Records has set "The Great Below" for release on March 25th.
Check out now "In Silence" streaming via YouTube for you below.
