Crown Magnetar Signs With Unique Leader; Announces New EP "Alone In Death"

Unique Leader has announced the signing of American modern deathcore juggernaut Crown Magnetar. Their forthcoming EP "Alone In Death" will be released on 25th March.

Crown Magnetar commented: "While as a band we’ve always been about incredibly fast, incredibly jarring deathcore with a lot of death metal influence, Alone In Death was written with speed and captivation in mind the whole time, on top of our go-to writing styles. At the same time, we’ve added an emphasis on emotional depth, making sure the riffs and beats were as memorable as they were extreme. Everyone goes through varying degrees of hardship, pain and isolation. Alone in Death reflects that both lyrically and emotionally."

With a compelling combination of tech, core and death elements, Crown Magnetar emerged in 2017 showcasing technical riffs, relentless blast beats and crushing yet dynamic vocals. Releasing "The Prophet of Disgust" EP in 2018, the band followed up with their critically acclaimed debut full-length entitled "The Codex Of Flesh" on 30th April, 2021 which they supported with a US tour alongside Lorna Shore.