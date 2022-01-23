Sadist To Release New Album "Firescorched" In May

Italian progressive death metal legends Sadist (feat. Obscura's Jeroen Paul Thesseling and ex-Necrophagist's Romain Goulon) have revealed a bunch of fresh details surrounding the upcoming new album "Firescorched," including cover artwork, tracklisting and release date.

Firescorched will be released via the band's new label home Agonia Records on May 20, 2022. A new digital single titled "Finger Food" is planned to be revealed on February 18, alongside a list of available album formats. Pre-orders are scheduled to be open at the same time.

"Firescorched" is the fastest, highly experimental and most extreme album of Sadist's career. The songs are fresh, embrace blast beats and give away a horror vibe, in combination with gloomy and anguished lyrics. The band's adventurous style, featuring jazz and Middle-Eastern influences, pierces through a veil of progressive death metal that cloaks nine new compositions (eleven, if counting two bonus songs).

The band's personnel includes - besides constant member, co-founder, guitarist and keyboardist Tommy Talamanca - long-running vocalist Trevor Sadist (with the band since 1996), new virtuoso drummer Romain Goulon (ex-Necrophagist, ex-Benighted) and fretless bass master Jeroen Paul Thesseling (Obscura, ex-Pestilence).

The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studios in Genoa (Italy) with artwork design by Paolo Puppo.

"'Firescorched' can be described as Sadist 2.0," comments Talamanca. "It's not a real concept album in the classical meaning of the word, despite the fact that most of the lyrics are somehow connected. Some of them are real horror stories, and the whole album sounds really creepy. We all love the cover artwork, which adds to that feeling."

Tracklisting:

1. Accabadora

2. Fleshbound

3. Finger Food

4. Burial Of A Clown

5. Loa

6. Aggression/Regression

7. Three Mothers And The Old Devil Father

8. Trauma (Impaired Mind Functionality

9. Firescorched

10. Rerek*

11. Accabadora (Atitai)*

*Box CD bonus tracks