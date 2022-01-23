Comeback Kid Posts New Music Video "Face The Fire" Online

This past Friday, Canadian hardcore heavyweights Comeback Kid released their anticipated seventh studio album, "Heavy Steps" via Nuclear Blast Records.

"We are over the moon to finally put out 'Heavy Steps'," shares lead vocalist Andrew Neufeld. "This album's journey started 2 years ago when the pandemic hit and has brought us here today as one of the most collaborative efforts we have had the privilege to be involved in. From writing the album from across country to meeting Winnipeg to jam and eventually record. Having a mixer like Will Putney get involved and bringing the sonic elements to life. It has truly been an honour."

Alongside the album release, Comeback Kid have unveiled a high energy live performance video directed by Dylan Gould for focus track "Face the Fire."

Neufeld had this to say about their latest video, "We were finally able to operate as a band again and tour over the last 5 months and this new video 'Face The Fire' is a collection of footage and photos that I collected over that time. It is an accurate reflection of what our live shows encompass and that specific energy that we have missed so much."