Implore Premiere New Single & Music Video "The Burden Of Existence"

Implore recently inked a deal with Church Road Records and premiere their new single and music video "The Burden Of Existence" streaming via YouTube for you now below. The outfit are currently recording their debut album for their new label home.

Comment the band:

"'The Burden Of Existence' is the agonizing tale of enduring life, with its different stages and consequences. At times the beauty of nature is enough to justify the principle of universal finality."