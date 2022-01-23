"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Fetal Blood Eagle (Aborted) Premiere New Song "Necromorphic Illumination" From Upcoming Debut Album "Indoctrinate"

posted Jan 23, 2022 at 3:36 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Fetal Blood Eagle premiere a new song entitled “Necromorphic Illumination”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Indoctrinate". The record will be out February 25th via Listenable Records.

The band ine-up is Sven De Caluwe (Aborted), Jim Gregory (Solium Fatalis) and Ryan Beevers (Unflesh, Solium Fatalis) on Guitars, Lenny Patterson (Necronomichrist) on Bass, and Kendall “Pariah” Divoll (Necronomichrist) on Drums.

Check out now "Necromorphic Illumination" streaming via YouTube for you below.

