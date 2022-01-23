Immolation Premiere New Music Video For "The Age Of No Light"
Immolation premiere a new music video for their recently released single “The Age Of No Light”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is off their upcoming new album named Acts of God, due out on February 18 via Nuclear Blast.

