Drag Me Out Reveals New Album "Demons Away" Details; Shares New Music Video "Bullets In My Teeth"

Eastern European emotional metalcore upstarts Drag Me Out are back! Lead by Denis Stoff, the charismatic frontman and former singer for Make Me Famous and Asking Alexandria, Drag Me Out have released their brand new single and video for "Bullets In My Teeth," as well as pre-orders for their highly anticipated second album "Demons Away," out 6th May via their own label imprint Lödereih Music. You can watch the video below.

Stoff comments on the new single: "'B.I.M.T.' not only marks our return to the heavy metal fray after splitting with our long time label Sumerian Records, but it is also a very personal song for me… Relationships of any kind, whether they be with your partner, band mates or with your fans- it is no easy task. It can make you or break you… when I wrote this song I was definitely breaking down. I hope it will help someone get back up like it did for me."

The upcoming album "Demons Away" is part one of a three part concept album and starts off where their previous release Pressure left off. 12 new songs filled with huge chunky riffs and punchy rhythms rushing over tight grooves with just enough soaring melodies and infectious hooks to start a mosh pit on the dance floor or in your living room.

Stoff on the new album Demons Away: "It is soaked in the paranormal vibes. Your spiritual journey begins here and now. Our main purpose is to shed the light on the things that really make you feel bad, anxious, weak or wrong. It is our call for you to face the pain and explore it at its energetic core as the truth lies deeper than it might seem. My demons truly showed me that they are in fact always standing somewhere in between my perception of life and the ultimate truth about our world."