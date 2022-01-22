Ashes Of Ares Releases New Music Video "Gone"

Nine years after forming, legendary heavy metal duo, Ashes Of Ares, have released their third studio album, "Emperors And Fools."

This album sees Matt Barlow and Freddie Vidales take the darkness and aggression from their previous album, "Well Of Souls," to a higher echelon. The writing process began almost immediately after Well Of Souls was released. As usual, it was a true collaborative effort between the two, with ideas originating from one or the other, then evolving and being refined to what is presented on "Emperors And Fools."

Today, the band release a video for the new single, "Gone". Watch below.