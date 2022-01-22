Battle Beast Posts New Music Video "Wings Of Light" Online

After re-signing to Nuclear Blast in early 2021, the Finnish heavy metal sextet Battle Beast are once again unleashing their full force upon the world in the shape of their brand new masterpiece, "Circus Of Doom," which is out today via Nuclear Blast. In true Battle Beast fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo’s unique voice.

To celebrate the occasion, the band have also released a music video for their new single "Wings Of Light," that you can watch below.

Janne Björkroth comments about the release:

"We wanted to make an absorbing and interesting album that includes both lighter party songs and heavier stuff as well. It's not a theme album in the traditional sense, but rather a versatile entity that sounds like Battle Beast, but with new flavours and twists.

"The album is named after its theatrical opening track, which is quite a massive song in many ways. It's groovy and catchy, filled with fascinating details, wild orchestrations, big emotions, and many stories. In that way, the song reflects the whole album, and we think it's an ideal title track. Like the song 'Circus of Doom', the whole album is filled with enchanting surprises and wild carnival atmosphere. Like a joyful day at the circus."