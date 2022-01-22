Incite Reveals New Album "Wake Up Dead" Details

Arizona groove metal outfit, Incite, returns with new songs up their sleeves and have recently signed a contract with Atomic Fire Records. Following five relentless albums and an insane touring schedule under their belts, Richie Cavalera and his gang of misfits gear up for "Wake Up Dead," set for release on March 25. This infectious collection of raucous new tracks and remastered gems from their fifteen-plus year career proves once again that Incite are indeed the missing link between Machine Head and Lamb Of God.

On their five albums "The Slaughter" (2009), "All Out War" (2012), "Up In Hell" (2014), "Oppression" (2016), and "Built To Destroy" (2019), Incite cemented their reputation as one of America’s leading groove armadas, heavily hitting home with their blend of old-school thrash majesty, frantic aggression, melody, skill, and bravado. What began as a band of greenhorns driving around the States in a shitty van, thrashing small clubs, has evolved into a band with the potential, the passion, and the power to become one of metal’s biggest acts.

Written in several bouts of feverish inspiration during last year’s pandemic chaos, "Wake Up Dead" delivers the goods in the most relentless way. With recording duties again handled by legendary producer Steve Evetts (who Richie Cavalera notes is, “the only guy who can simultaneously record The Cure and Suicide Silence and pull it off”) in Omen Room Studios just outside Los Angeles, here’s a band that couldn’t be more comfortable with the place they’re in right now. Kicking off the proceedings with the open fire that is "Fuck With Me (Wake Up Dead)," the record’s menacing second track, "War Soup," will make a lasting impression on international heavy metal troops standing as the first Incite song ever to feature the vocals of both Richie and his step-father Max Cavalera, a historical gathering of heavy metal generations.

Comments Richie Cavalera, "Metalheads, we've held back this beast long enough! It's time! We've reworked the team, we've added more heavy metal, and couldn't be more fired up! Our new album Wake Up Dead will drop with MinusHead/Atomic Fire Records for the first time ever! This album is exactly what the metal worlds needs to kick off 2022 heavy AF!"

Atomic Fire Records CEO and founder Markus Wosgien adds, "When Dez Fafara, singer of DevilDriver and manager of acts like Cradle Of Filth, Jinjer, and 8 Kalacas, introduced us the new material of Incite, we were simply blown away. Those five new tracks simply were the shit! Each track was super catchy, straightforward, and massively brutal and aggressive. I couldn’t believe that I missed this incredible band over all these years and had a new mission: The metal world needs to know about Incite and how great they are. So, the idea starts to grow to not only do an EP, but also add the best of their old tracks, remaster them, and demonstrate what Incite is about. This new release is one of the best modern thrash metal releases of all time. This is both fresh, unique, and still somehow old-school as fuck. Fronted by Richie Cavalera, this band has an amazing singer with a serious history and well known parents. Check them out; you all will love them."

Tracklisting:

1. Fuck With Me (Wake Up Dead)

2. War Soup [feat. Max Cavalera]

3. Sucker Punched

4. Deadbeat

5. Mental Destruction

6. Built To Destroy

7. Stagnant

8. Fallen

9. The Aftermath

10. The Slaughter