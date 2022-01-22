Deicide Cancels European Tour Dates With Krisiun And Crypta

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

American death metal legends Deicide has confirmed that their upcoming tour with Brazilian death metal bands Krisiun and Crypta has now been cancelled. A statement from Crypta reads as follows:

"Unfortunately, due to the increasing corona numbers and the different and difficult regulations along with lockdowns in several European countries, the Deicide tour scheduled for this spring is being cancelled till further notice."

Krisiun's Latin American tour is still going ahead.