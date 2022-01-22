Night Demon To Release Compilation Album "Year Of The Demon"; Shares Cirith Ungol Cover "100 MPH"

On March 25th southern California metal masters Night Demon will release a special compilation album - titled "Year Of The Demon." Comprised of the band's five standalone 7" singles from 2020, this 10-track collection features original songs, cover tunes, and previously unheard live recordings.

For a first preview of the record, Night Demon has launched a new single - a cover version of the Cirith Ungol classic "100 MPH feat. Tim Baker (Cirith Ungol)."

Jarvis Leatherby (Vocals / Bass) comments: "2020 was certainly the 'Year Of The Demon' in so many ways! Never in our wildest imagination would we be releasing (5) 7" singles in a calendar year, and nowhere in our fans' imagination would one of the hardest touring bands of the last decade be sidelined (along with the rest of the world) by this virus that demonized our lives. We are proud to finally release these songs as a complete collection and include the rare B-sides that only saw the light of day on the collector's record player. Here's to 2022 and the future bringing us all something more to hope for. We have a lot more to come this year!"

Tracklisting:

1. Empires Fall

2. Kill The Pain

3. Are You Out There

4. Vysteria

5. In Trance (Scorpions cover, live feat. Uli Jon Roth)

6. Fast Bikes (LeGriffe cover)

7. 100 MPH (Cirith Ungol cover feat. Tim Baker)

8. The Sun Goes Down (Thin Lizzy cover)

9. Wasted Years (Iron Maiden cover, live)

10. Top Of The Bill (Scorpions cover, live feat. Uli Jon Roth)