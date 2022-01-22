Nanowar Of Steel Shares New Lyric Video "La Marcia Su Piazza Grande"
Legendary Italian parody metallers Nanowar Of Steel have revealed their new lyric video, “La Marcia Su Piazza Grande”, taken from their latest album, "Italian Folk Metal," out now via Napalm Records. “La Marcia Su Piazza Grande” is a hymn to Giancarlo Magalli, a popular Italian TV host, celebrating his political leadership and power - all through Nanowar Of Steel’s satirical lens, of course!
Nanowar Of Steel on "La Marcia Su Piazza Grande":
"A hundred years after the unfortunate government takeover by Mussolini, we wish that a new, benign and enlightened leader may now rise to power and become Italy's only king and master: Giancarlo Magalli. This is an anthem we wrote to celebrate his magnificence and power!"
