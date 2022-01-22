Spiritual Deception Premiere New Music Video For "Serpent's Speech" From Latest EP "Oxymoron"
Milan, Italy-based death metal quartet Spiritual Deception premiere a new song entitled “Serpent's Speech”, taken from their latest EP "Oxymoron", out in stores now.
Check out now "Serpent's Speech" streaming via YouTube for you below.

