Testament Part Ways With Longtime Drummer Gene Hoglan

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Bay-Area thrash metal veterans Testament announce the departure of their drummer Gene Hoglan.

The band posted the below announcement regarding that lineup change:

“To all our Testament fans around the world,

First off, we are beyond grateful to have had Gene Hoglan behind our drum throne for ten years, several albums and countless tour dates. Unfortunately, our brother Gene’s additional tours and solo endeavors in 2022 conflict insurmountably with Testament’s rescheduled dates after two years of lost time due to the pandemic. Rather than Testament having to reschedule upcoming dates (yet again) or Gene having to cancel his own plans, we have decided to amicably part ways.

We understand that this announcement will cause some disappointment but rest assured: There is no drama, only the best of vibes between us. As Gene embarks upon a new chapter, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the most powerful drum beats to Testament and heavy metal. We have no doubt he will continue to bring it as only he can. Gene will always be family and we ask all of you to join us in wishing him only the best of luck going forward!

Also rest assure that we will continue to deliver yet another top notch addition to Testament and will reveal soon! We will see you all on tour very soon!

– Testament“

Testament will be out with Exodus and Death Angel this spring on ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘.

04/09 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

04/10 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/12 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

04/13 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

04/15 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

04/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

04/19 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/20 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

04/21 Austin, TX – Emo’s

04/22 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

04/23 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

04/25 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

04/26 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

04/27 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

04/28 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

04/30 Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom

05/01 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

05/02 Boston, MA – House of Blues

05/03 Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

05/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

05/06 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

05/07 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater

05/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

05/10 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

05/11 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

05/12 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

05/14 Joliet, IL – The Forge

05/15 Joliet, IL – The Forge

05/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

05/19 Denver, CO – Summit

05/20 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05/22 Seattle, WA – Showbox

05/23 Portland, OR – Roseland

05/25 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades