Headline News
Testament Part Ways With Longtime Drummer Gene Hoglan
Band Photo: Testament (?)
Bay-Area thrash metal veterans Testament announce the departure of their drummer Gene Hoglan.
The band posted the below announcement regarding that lineup change:
“To all our Testament fans around the world,
First off, we are beyond grateful to have had Gene Hoglan behind our drum throne for ten years, several albums and countless tour dates. Unfortunately, our brother Gene’s additional tours and solo endeavors in 2022 conflict insurmountably with Testament’s rescheduled dates after two years of lost time due to the pandemic. Rather than Testament having to reschedule upcoming dates (yet again) or Gene having to cancel his own plans, we have decided to amicably part ways.
We understand that this announcement will cause some disappointment but rest assured: There is no drama, only the best of vibes between us. As Gene embarks upon a new chapter, we thank him from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the most powerful drum beats to Testament and heavy metal. We have no doubt he will continue to bring it as only he can. Gene will always be family and we ask all of you to join us in wishing him only the best of luck going forward!
Also rest assure that we will continue to deliver yet another top notch addition to Testament and will reveal soon! We will see you all on tour very soon!
– Testament“
Testament will be out with Exodus and Death Angel this spring on ‘The Bay Strikes Back Tour‘.
04/09 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
04/10 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04/12 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
04/13 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
04/15 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
04/16 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
04/19 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/20 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
04/21 Austin, TX – Emo’s
04/22 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
04/23 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
04/25 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
04/26 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
04/27 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
04/28 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
04/30 Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom
05/01 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
05/02 Boston, MA – House of Blues
05/03 Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts
05/05 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
05/06 Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
05/07 Cincinnati, OH – Madison Theater
05/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
05/10 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
05/11 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
05/12 Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
05/14 Joliet, IL – The Forge
05/15 Joliet, IL – The Forge
05/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
05/19 Denver, CO – Summit
05/20 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
05/22 Seattle, WA – Showbox
05/23 Portland, OR – Roseland
05/25 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Midnight Realm Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Spiritual Deception Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Testament Part Ways With Drummer Gene Hoglan"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.