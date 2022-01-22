Midnight Realm Premiere New Song "Kings Will Crawl" - Cognizance Guitarist Alex Bailie Guests

Melodic death metal band Midnight Realm premiere their new single "Kings Will Crawl" off their forthcoming album "Engineering The Apocalypse", due out Spring 2022. The track features a guest solo from Cognizance guitarist Alex Bailie.

"Engineering The Apocalypse" was mixed by ex-Xerath guitarist Owain Williams and features an additional guest solo from Ben Ellis (Scar Symmetry).

Tells Midnight Realm guitarist and founder Daniel Russell:

"Our new album has a lot of highlights, but we felt this song, and in particular its big chorus was the best way to introduce our new singer Kirk Hepburn. We're also thrilled that Alex Bailie from Cognizance tracked a solo on the single."