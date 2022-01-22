Trivium’s Matt Heafy & Emperor’s Ihsahn Ibaraki Project Premiere Single & Music Video “Tamashii No Houkai”

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy's side project Ibaraki premiere their debut single and video “Tamashii No Houkai“. The track was co-written by Ihsahn of Emperor.

Explains Heafy:

“‘Tamashii No Houkai‘ means ‘the breaking of the soul’ or ‘soul collapse. It’s a Japanese term that didn’t exist before, but one we forged to reflect the song’s meaning. ‘Tamashii No Houkai‘ is co-written by Ihsahn — the legend behind Emperor and a musician who has been a longtime influence and mentor to so much that I do in music. The writing of this song was the turning point for Ibaraki — it summarized everything from the past, present, and future of what I thought black metal was, is, and could be. ‘Tamashii No Houkai‘ is the perfect summary and representation of everything that Ibaraki is… and will be.”