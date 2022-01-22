Kreator Premiere New Live Video “Violent Revolution” From 2021 ‘Bloodstock Open Air’ Set
Kreator premiere an official live video for “Violent Revolution” captured during their 2021 appearance at the annual ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘, in Walton-on-Trent, England. That clip arrives alongside the release of Kreator's new “Bootleg Revolution” live compilation.
