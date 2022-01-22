Pyrexia Premiere New Official Music Video For “The Day The Earth Shook”
A new official music video for Pyrexia‘s track “The Day The Earth Shook” off their latest record “Gravitas Maximus” has premiered online streaming for you via YouTube below. The album was released this past December through Unique Leader Records.
