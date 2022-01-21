Awaiting Chaos Premiere New Music Video "Black Temple"
Belgian deathcore/death metal outfit Awaiting Chaos premiere their new music video for “Black Temple”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Senne Blokland - Vocals
Jon Donson - Vocals
Dean - Guitar
Joshua Kinsbergen - Guitar
Jelle Steymans - Drums
Domien Meeus - Bass
Credits:
All music by Awaiting Chaos
Lyrics by Joshua Kinsbergen
Recorded by Joshua Kinsbergen
Mixed and mastered by Joshua Kinsbergen
Filmed and edited by Pieterjan Haemers & Stef Debonne

