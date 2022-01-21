Awaiting Chaos Premiere New Music Video "Black Temple"

Belgian deathcore/death metal outfit Awaiting Chaos premiere their new music video for “Black Temple”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Senne Blokland - Vocals

Jon Donson - Vocals

Dean - Guitar

Joshua Kinsbergen - Guitar

Jelle Steymans - Drums

Domien Meeus - Bass

Credits:

All music by Awaiting Chaos

Lyrics by Joshua Kinsbergen

Recorded by Joshua Kinsbergen

Mixed and mastered by Joshua Kinsbergen

Filmed and edited by Pieterjan Haemers & Stef Debonne