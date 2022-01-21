Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher Premieres New Solo Track “On Wings Of Carnage”
Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)
Cannibal Corpse frontman George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher premieres his second new single “On Wings Of Carnage” from his upcoming solo release. The effort was recorded with producer Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/Kingdom Of Sorrow) and will be out on February 25th.

