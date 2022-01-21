The Halo Effect (Ex-In Flames, Dark Tranquillity) Premiere New Single “Feel What I Believe”

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

The Halo Effect - featuring five ex-members of In Flames - premiere their second official track. That single is titled “Feel What I Believe” and you can give it a spin via YouTube and Spotify below.

The band's lineup includes:

Vocalist: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, etc.)

Guitarist: Jesper Strömblad

Guitarist: Niclas Engelin

Bass: Peter Iwers

Drums: Daniel Svensson

The Halo Effect's first European/UK tour with Amon Amarth and Machine Head co-headlining is set to kick off this fall:

09/08 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

09/09 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

09/10 London, UK – The SSE Arena

09/12 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

09/13 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena

09/16 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

09/17 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

09/18 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

09/20 Tallinn, EST – Saku Arena

09/21 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

09/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum

09/24 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

09/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

09/27 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

09/28 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

09/30 Oberhausen, GER – Konig Pilsener Arena

10/01 Berlin, GER – Velodrom

10/02 Amsterdam, NET – Afas Live

10/04 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District

10/06 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi

10/07 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

10/08 La Coruna, SPA – Coliseum

10/09 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno

10/12 Paris, FRA – Zenith

10/14 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

10/15 Leipzig, GER – Arena

10/16 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena

10/18 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

10/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

10/21 Brussels, BEL – Forest National

10/22 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle