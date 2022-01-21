The Halo Effect (Ex-In Flames, Dark Tranquillity) Premiere New Single “Feel What I Believe”
The Halo Effect - featuring five ex-members of In Flames - premiere their second official track. That single is titled “Feel What I Believe” and you can give it a spin via YouTube and Spotify below.
The band's lineup includes:
Vocalist: Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity, etc.)
Guitarist: Jesper Strömblad
Guitarist: Niclas Engelin
Bass: Peter Iwers
Drums: Daniel Svensson
The Halo Effect's first European/UK tour with Amon Amarth and Machine Head co-headlining is set to kick off this fall:
09/08 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
09/09 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
09/10 London, UK – The SSE Arena
09/12 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
09/13 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena
09/16 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
09/17 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
09/18 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena
09/20 Tallinn, EST – Saku Arena
09/21 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
09/23 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum
09/24 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
09/26 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
09/27 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
09/28 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
09/30 Oberhausen, GER – Konig Pilsener Arena
10/01 Berlin, GER – Velodrom
10/02 Amsterdam, NET – Afas Live
10/04 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District
10/06 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi
10/07 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
10/08 La Coruna, SPA – Coliseum
10/09 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno
10/12 Paris, FRA – Zenith
10/14 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
10/15 Leipzig, GER – Arena
10/16 Prague, CZE – Tipsport Arena
10/18 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
10/20 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
10/21 Brussels, BEL – Forest National
10/22 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle
