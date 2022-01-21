Immolation Premiere New Track “The Age Of No Light”
A second new single named “The Age Of No Light“ from long-running New York death metal band Immolation‘s eleventh studio full-length has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. The band recorded “Acts Of God” with Paul Orofino and had Zack Ohren (Machine Head, All Shall Perish) mix it. The record will be out on February 18th via Nuclear Blast.
The band will be touring in support of the album this winter with the below string of shows booked:
w/ Imperial Triumphant & Mortiferum:
02/18 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
02/19 Huntington, WV – V Club
02/20 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
02/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
02/22 Orlando, FL – The Haven
02/24 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live
02/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
02/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
02/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
03/01 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
03/02 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
03/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/05 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
03/06 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
03/08 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/09 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
03/11 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
03/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
03/13 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
w/ Black Anvil and Mortiferum:
03/15 Detroit, MI – El Club
03/16 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
03/17 Montréal, QC – Petite Campus
03/18 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs
w/ Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech:
03/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
