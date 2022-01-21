Immolation Premiere New Track “The Age Of No Light”

Band Photo: Immolation (?)

A second new single named “The Age Of No Light“ from long-running New York death metal band Immolation‘s eleventh studio full-length has premiered streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. The band recorded “Acts Of God” with Paul Orofino and had Zack Ohren (Machine Head, All Shall Perish) mix it. The record will be out on February 18th via Nuclear Blast.

The band will be touring in support of the album this winter with the below string of shows booked:

w/ Imperial Triumphant & Mortiferum:

02/18 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

02/19 Huntington, WV – V Club

02/20 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

02/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

02/22 Orlando, FL – The Haven

02/24 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

02/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

02/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

02/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

03/01 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

03/02 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

03/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/05 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

03/06 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

03/08 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/09 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

03/11 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

03/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

03/13 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

w/ Black Anvil and Mortiferum:

03/15 Detroit, MI – El Club

03/16 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

03/17 Montréal, QC – Petite Campus

03/18 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

w/ Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech:

03/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza