Allegaeon Releases New Music Video "Of Beasts And Worms"

Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)

Ahead of their anticipated album "Damnum" (out February 25th), Allegaeon have delivered the next video from the album, the visually haunting and captivating "Of Beasts And Worms." Accompanying the track, the band shares details behind the video, track listing and additional tour dates.

“This is the place where I rest my bones and the river that cleanses me runs alone!” cries frontman Riley McShane on the track. “This song is about finding a place of inner quiet, a safe haven to explore your thoughts and escape from the anxieties of your life,” the vocalist explains. “This lyrical intention is paired with a depiction of disparity and tiredness with the world around you and the stressors that contribute to the deafening silence of the mundane. In the music video, we showcase a more physical - and graphic - display of this thought process where the escape from the daily grind is manifested into a willing self-sacrifice. Though a dramatization, this concept of sacrifice to find your own personal peace can be applied to something less tangible and played an important role in my own process while writing the lyrics for Damnum. Thank you for watching and listening, we hope you enjoy it."

Tracklisting:

1. Bastards of the Earth

2. Of Beasts and Worms

3. Into Embers

4. To Carry My Grief Through Torpor and Silence

5. Vermin

6. Called Home

7. Blight

8. The Dopamine Void Pt. 1

9. The Dopamine Void Pt. 2

10. Saturnine

11. In Mourning

12. Only Loss

You can see Allegaeon on tour with Omnium Gatherum and Black Crown Initiate on the following dates:

2/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

2/27 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

2/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 56

3/1 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

3/2 Orlando, FL – The Haven

3/4 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live!

3/5 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

3/6 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

3/8 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

3/9 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

3/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

3/12 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One @ Jewel

3/13 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

3/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

3/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

3/16 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

3/18 Calgary, AB – Dickens

3/19 Regina, SK – The Exchange

3/20 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

3/21 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

3/22 Madison, WI – The Crucible

3/23 Chicago, IL – Reggies

3/24 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

3/25 Montreal, QC – The Ritz

3/26 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere

3/27 Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs