Unearthing the Metal Underground: Chile's Mortify
Latin America is fertile ground for extremely dark death and black metal. Is it the notorious, perpetual corrupt politics or the prominent pockets of impoverishment? Whatever the case may be, places like Mexico, central America and South America provide the perfect soil from which the most dank metal grows. Chile will forever be linked in this regard because of the absolutely legendary act Pentagram (not be confused with the Maryland-based doom band), but there are some younger upstarts, including Mortify, who are producing some fantastic death metal that pulls from classic, late eighties and early nineties artists.
Chaos Records is poised to release Mortify’s second full-length album, “Fragments at the Edge of Sorrow,” on March 25. The band has been anything but prolific, having just released a demo, an EP and a full-length since its inception in 2013. But Mortify is a perfect example of a band that focuses upon quality rather than quantity. What’s more, while the Concepción-based band is clearly made up of extremely talented musicians, the 12 songs that comprise the act’s sophomore effort clearly reveal a band that’s focused upon pure, death metal expression, an approach that entails a focus upon top-notch songwriting. The extent to which this release, and even the band in the totality of its eventual career, makes an impact is one that will be revealed in time. What simply can’t be disputed, however, is the fact that “Fragments at the Edge of Sorrow” is an incredible death metal album.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
