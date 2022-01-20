Aviana Posts New Music Video "Obsession" Online

Swedish alternative metal act Aviana has released a video for his new single 'Obsession', out now via Arising Empire. "Obsession" follows previous singles "Rage," "Oblivion," "Overcome" and "Retaliation," which marked Aviana's return earlier this year, led solely by Joel Holmqvist - until today. You can check out the video below.

"Obsession" toys with a dark vibe, as the band tell a story weaved around the subject of mental health issues. Joel Holmqvist explains: "The lyrics of this song are a bit more to the emotional side and about a subject that I personally feel we should talk a lot more about. We wanted to visualise that not only with the lyrics but also bring it to life in the video."

Over the last couple of years, many people experienced dark times and suffered great loss. Joel Holmqvist, vocalist of Swedish metalcore act Aviana, was one of those people. Despite the successful release of their sophomore album "Epicenter" via Arising Empire in 2019, all his former bandmates declared they were leaving Aviana in March 2020.

Holmqvist quickly realised that he was not done with Aviana and decided to continue with the project himself. Throughout the pandemic, he has gathered strength to build something new and special - the next chapter of Aviana. Today, however, Aviana reveals four new, masked and unknown individuals who join Holmqvist to complete the band.

Aviana’s new sound is heavier than ever before and offers a taste of what’s to come, Holmqvist assures. "I'm building this up with the new Aviana now. There's a new chapter, a new story and a new era coming!" he concludes.