Nailed To Obscurity Shares New Single "Liquid Mourning"

You're all full of joy and enthusiasm for the new year? Well, we can take care of that for you. Or, more precisely, Nailed To Obscurity can: Today, the German melodic death metal doomsters release their new single "Liquid Mourning" - an earth shaking extreme metal track touching the darkest parts of your soul and covering all hope and light in a lake of black molasses, dragging you deeper and deeper into their inferno of heavy riffs and brutal growls. You can check out the video below.

Raimund Ennenga: "The state of grief is often hard to leave behind, but a suffering soul is a fragile entity that needs to leave the lava of sorrow before it turns into obsidian. 'Liquid Mourning' is about a mind that is lost in the feeling of sorrow and finds itself more and more in a brittle tomb, as the mourning seemingly turns from liquid into solid…"

Jan-Ole Lamberti: "We wanted to try a different approach when we started writing new music shortly after the pandemic hit. The super low-tuned guitars, the string arrangement at the end and the production and sound itself are only a few examples which can be heard on ‘Liquid Mourning’ - probably the catchiest and maybe the most intense song we have released so far. Play it loud and enjoy!"