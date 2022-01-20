Ex-Deicide Guitarist Chris Cannella Hints New Band
In a Facebook post prior to Deicide announcing their new guitarist, Chris Cannella hinted at future endeavors. Chris Cannella was the lead guitarist/vocalist in Autumns End prior to him joining Deicide. Autumn's End is a death metal band located in Chris' hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.
