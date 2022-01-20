Ecletic Heavy Band Bad Rescue Release New Single "Wall Eye"

Bad Rescue is stretching the boundaries of genre on their latest track "Wall Eye". The industrial influence, rap infused heavy rock track brings a little something for everyone.

The band had this to say about the song:

“Wall Eye is typically the kind of song that we’ve wanted to produce for a long time. A mix of Indus Rock with rap vocals on the verses. The voice of King Marino on these verses brings a dramatic and dark vibe to the song while you can feel the wrath of the lyrics in the chorus. All of those elements got mixed up with a heavy guitar riff and you’ve got a sick crossover song called Wall Eye!”

Check it out below!