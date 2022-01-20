Shining Black Reveals New Album "Postcards From The End Of The World" Details

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the second studio album by Shining Black, "Postcards From The End Of The World," which will be released on 18th March 2022. The title song of the record has been released today as its first single and video.

A melodic power metal band featuring vocalist Mark Boals (Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring Of Fire, Royal Hunt) and guitarist Olaf Thorsen (Labyrinth, Vision Divine), their self-titled 2020 debut showcased the outstanding vocal ability of Boals combined with the cutting-edge songwriting technique of Thorsen. This follow-up picks up where that record left off, comprising ten songs that feature lung-busting vocals and blistering guitar skills. Completing the line-up are Oleg Smirnoff (keyboards and piano), Nik Mazzucconi (bass) and Matt Peruzzi (drums).

The roots of Shining Black actually go back to 2014 when the Italian metal act Labyrinth was faced with the dilemma of losing long-time singer Roberto Tiranti. They chose to move forward with Boals and began working on new songs that would have been released on the band’s next album, but his busy schedule did not fit in with the recording plans the group had at the time. After a few years on hiatus, Labyrinth eventually made a new record ("Architecture Of A God") with Tiranti back on board. Despite not getting to work together at that time, Boals and Thorsen remained in touch and, when the occasion arose they seized the opportunity and Shining Black was born.

Tracklisting:

1. Postcards From The End Of The World

2. Higher Than The World

3. We Are Death Angels

4. Summer Solstice Under Delphi's Sky

5. Like Leaves In November

6. A Hundred Thousand Shades Of Black

7. Faded Pictures Of Me

8. Mirror Of Time

9. Fear And Loathing

10. Time Heals, They Say