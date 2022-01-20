Hammerfall Unleashes New Song "Venerate Me" Featuring King Diamond

Band Photo: King Diamond (?)

Today, Swedish saviours of heavy metal Hammerfall have released their new single, "Venerate Me," featuring a special guest appearance by the legendary King Diamond. The track is the second taken from their twelfth studio album, "Hammer Of Dawn," set for release on 25th February 2022 via Napalm Records.

Watch the video to "Venerate Me" below.

"Venerate Me" continues to clearly show that Hammerfall are in top shape by delivering what Rock It! Magazine calls, “their strongest songs in years”. Expectedly, singer Joacim Cans doesn’t fail to leave a mark with his gripping vibrato and ever-powerful vocal projection that – in combination with strong guitar work and on-point drumming – make "Venerate Me" an outstanding yet trademark Hammerfall hymn.

Founding member and guitarist Oscar Dronjak commented on "Venerate Me": "The second single is here, and I’m very, very proud of it! The music was written during the darkest, most uninspiring days of the pandemic and still came out as one of the strongest on the whole album. Joacim’s fantastic lyric idea makes this track really stand out, and the special guest appearance towards the end really pushes it over the edge!"

Singer Joacim Cans adds: "The song is over loaded with enchanting melodies and a very catchy chorus. Lyrically one of my greatest efforts dealing with the fact that we die twice! First when we take our last breath and second when someone says your name for the last time. Say my name and I will never die!"

"Venerate Me" marks a special anniversary – Oscar Dronjak’s 50th birthday! Hammerfall's guitarist has dedicated most of his 50 years to the metal scene, starting as a teenage guitarist in death metal bands and emerging as one of the most known guitarists in the world of heavy metal today, with his trademark sound and legendary hammer guitar.