Ottone Pesante Reveals New EP "... And The Black Bells Rang" Details; Announces European Tour Dates

No introduction is necessary, their music and performances speak for themselves. With their mix of Metal, Jazz, Brass and Avant-Garde, Ottone Pesante won international critical acclaim with their latest album "DoomooD" and are ready to charm new and old listeners worldwide. Today, the trio announces a new EP entitled "...and the Black Bells Rang" due for release on March 4th 2022 via Aural Music.

"We are really proud of these new songs," states the band. "We followed our instincts trying to find new sounds and experimenting new solutions. We cannot wait to release them, strengthened by a renewed collaboration with Aural Music!."

The new EP "... And The Black Bells Rang" will include four previously unreleased tracks recorded at Studio Pesante (Faenza, Italy) and Studio 73 (Ravenna, Italy), mixed and mastered by Riccardo Pasini aka Paso at Studio 73.

Artwork was created by Libero Foschi.

The track listing of "... And The Black Bells Rang" reads as follows:

1. Black Bells of Destruction

2. Carne Marcia

3. Die Ewige Wiederkunft Des Gleichen

4. Scrolls of War

But that's not all. Ottone Pesante know no boundaries and are preparing to embark on a 27-date European tour in March.

"We are excited to announce the new tour that will take us around Europe. We've been waiting for two years, but now we're ready to play a lot of new live music." comments the band.

The tour dates are as follows:

01.03 - Klub Mochvara, Zagreb (HR)

02.03 - Kulturak Klub, Bratislava (SK)

03.03 - Kunstkeller, Furth (DE)

04.03 - Scheune Blechschloss, Dresden (DE)

05.03 - Gospoda, Ostrava (CZ)

06.03 - Barakos, Slavonice (CZ)

07.03 - Sanderhaus, Kassel (DE)

08.03 - Cafè Glocksee, Hannover (DE)

09.03 - Momentum, Odense (DK)

10.03 - 1000Fryd, Aalborg (DK)

11.03 - Stubnitz, Hamburg (DE)

12.03 - Walrus, Groningen (NL)

13.03 - Kinky Star, Ghent (BE)

14.03 - Mac Daid’s Tavern, Le Havre (FR)

15.03 - Espace B, Paris (FR)

16.03 - Blonde Venus, Bordeaux (FR)

17.03 - Brin De Zinc, Chambery (FR)

18.03 - Les Tanneries, Dijon (FR)

19.03 - Peel Slowly and See, Leiden (NL)

20.03 - W71, Weikersheim (DE)

01.04 - Circolo Dev, Bologna (IT)

02.04 - Circolo Gagarin, Busto Arsizio (IT)

03.04 - Scumm, Pescara (IT)

05.04 - 30 Formiche, Roma (IT)

07.04 - Blah Blah, Torino (IT)

08.04 - Circolo Nadir, Padova (IT)

09.04 - Blackstar, Ferrara (IT)