Feral Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Spiritual Void"

posted Jan 20, 2022 at 2:20 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

French crust/hardcore/grind band Feral premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Spiritual Void". The record is set for release on January 21st through Source Atone Records and Basement Apes Industries.

Check out now "Spiritual Void" in its entirety below.

