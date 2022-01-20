Undeath Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rise From The Grave” From Newly Announced Album

Undeath‘s new studio full-length “It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave” has been announced for an April 22nd release date by Prostethic Records. A first advance track and music video named “Rise From The Grave“ has premiered online and can be streamed via YouTube below.

Comments guitarist Kyle Beam:

“‘Rise From The Grave‘ is Undeath refined to its deadliest aspects. Blood curdling vocals, bonesaw guitars, slamming bass, and skull crushing drums, fused with a focused hook that brings the decayed mass together as a banging death metal track. We hope you all enjoy, bang your head and scream along.”

Adds frontman Alexander Jones:

“We knew we wanted to go kind of over-the-top with this video but still have it feel like something you might catch on Headbanger’s Ball in the ’90s. Think ‘Sentenced To Burn‘ or ‘Rapture‘. Luckily enough we met Errick while we were recording the album and when it came time to start plotting out the video, we knew he was the guy for the job. I think the end result is a great little encapsulation of what our band is all about – big riffs and plenty of gore.”

“It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave” track list:

01 – “Fiend For Corpses”

02 – “Defiled Again”

03 – “Rise From The Grave”

04 – “Necrobionics”

05 – “Enhancing The Dead”

06 – “The Funeral Within”

07 – “Head Splattered In Seven Ways”

08 – “Human Chandelier”

09 – “Bone Wrought”

10 – “Trampled Headstones”