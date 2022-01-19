Circa Arcana Releases New Lyric Video "The Tower"

With two well-received singles out already, Circa Arcana are putting out a lyric video for "The Tower" off their upcoming EP entitled "Bridget Viginti." The five tracks on the record take inspiration from the occult and tarot, exemplified in the track names. The “arena metal” track "The Tower" is no exception, and tells one hell of a story as you listen closely to its lyrics. Guitarist Johny Serna explains it in further detail:

"The song ties in clean ambient hooks with a melodic chorus, a plethora of synth and string production and finishes with a death punch of a breakdown. It really shows off the multitude of influences based within our music and captures a little of everything for the listener to enjoy! The song started off with the opening lead. Originally all I had written was probably the first 30 seconds to the track and after I showed the rest of the guys we quickly figured out a pattern for it and knocked it out. Frankie actually came up with that breakdown for it, still one of my favorites. The entire song is a headbanger from start to finish. Personally, my favorite thing about this song is when we play it live people can easily catch on to the chorus and sing along."

The lyric video for "The Tower" can be viewed and heard below.

Over the course of Circa Arcana's forthcoming EP "Bridget Viginti," there is a bit of everything, from groovy melodic parts to catchy choruses and hard-hitting breakdowns, definitely something for everyone. Circa Arcana works well together, having had a similar musical vision from the start and quickly getting used to writing and doing things online because of the Covid pandemic. They look to keep their breakdowns heavy and aggressive and contrast that with catchy clean vocals that are easy to pick up and sing along to.

Being five seasoned musicians, Circa Arcana are dedicated to putting on a tight and engaging live show and have already been getting out on stages. They always try to up the ante and throw in different things for each show so no other is like the next.

A little bit melodic to offset the heavy, Circa Arcana is recommended for fans of Blessthefall, Wage War and Like Moths To Flames.

The EP "Bridget Viginti" will be available on all digital platforms on February 18, 2022.