Deicide Parts Ways With Guitarist Chris Cannella; Replaced Him With Taylor Nordberg
Band Photo: Deicide (?)
Florida death metal legends Deicide has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Chris Cannella. Taking his place in the lineup will be Taylor Nordberg, best known for his work with The Absence and Inhuman Condition.
Deicide frontman, Glen Benton, posted the news via Instagram, stating: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the Deicide machine!"
Cannella joined the band in 2019, a year after the release of Deicide's latest album, "Overtures Of Blasphemy."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Helsott To Release New Album In May
- Next Article:
Circa Arcana Releases New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Deicide Parts Ways With Guitarist Chris Cannella"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.