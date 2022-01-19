Deicide Parts Ways With Guitarist Chris Cannella; Replaced Him With Taylor Nordberg

Band Photo: Deicide (?)

Florida death metal legends Deicide has announced that they have parted company with guitarist Chris Cannella. Taking his place in the lineup will be Taylor Nordberg, best known for his work with The Absence and Inhuman Condition.

Deicide frontman, Glen Benton, posted the news via Instagram, stating: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the Deicide family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the Deicide machine!"

Cannella joined the band in 2019, a year after the release of Deicide's latest album, "Overtures Of Blasphemy."