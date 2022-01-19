Haken Reunites With Original Keyboardist Pete Jones

Progressive rockers Haken are excited to announce the return of the band’s original keyboard player, Pete Jones, to the fold. He will make his debut on the band’s upcoming live dates in support of their most recent album "Virus," released in 2020 to much acclaim.

The band comments: "We are truly thrilled to welcome Pete back into Haken. Pete is a phenomenally gifted musician and, in the short time since his return, he has breathed new life into the band, inspiring us to explore fresh and exciting musical territory. This is a new era for Haken and we cannot wait to share it with all of you!"

Pete adds: "I'm thrilled to rejoin the fellowship, after following the band closely over the years and watching them grow. It was great to reconnect with Rich on the Nova Collective record, and then to work more closely with the guys over the past couple of Haken albums. I can't wait for the next chapter, and am pumped to be a part of it!"