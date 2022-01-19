Zadra Posts New Lyric Video "Rise From The Fire" Online

Frontiers Music Srl recently welcomed Zadra to their roster. Zadra is a continuation of the label's relationship with the talented guitarist/vocalist August Zadra, who the label has worked with as a member of Waiting For Monday and Dennis DeYoung's band.

Zadra’s debut album, "Guiding Star," is the start of a new band centered around the talents of August, a Los Angeles based singer and guitarist. The album will be released on February 18th.

A lyric video for the track "Rise From The Fire" is out today. You can check it out below.

"Guiding Star" is a compelling collection of hard hitting rock songs and ballads that feature August's powerful and emotional vocals as well as his fiery guitar playing. The album was produced by the multi-talented Alessandro Del Vecchio and features a slew of talented contributors. Del Vecchio handles bass, keyboards, and backing vocals (and contributes some rhythm guitar to "Won't Let Your Love Take Me Down") and Jelly Cardarelli plays drums. Additionally, Jeff Scott Soto (background vocals, plus a songwriting contribution on "Take My Hand"), Dennis DeYoung (keyboard solo on "Take My Hand"), Jimmy Leahey (acoustic guitars on "A Matter Of Yesterday"), Andrea Seveso (additional rhythm guitars on "Won’t Let Your Love Take Me Down"), and Martin Jepsen Andersen (who contributed to the songwriting and additional rhythm guitars on "Escape The Rain") all appear. Guillermo De Medio, Pete Alpenborg, and Jan Akesson all contributed to the songwriting and added additional keyboards as well.

Tracklisting:

1. Come Together

2. Nothing More To Say

3. Ship Of Fools

4. Come Back To Me

5. Escape The Rain

6. A Matter Of Yesterday

7. I’ll Meet You In Heaven

8. Take My Hand

9. Dream Of You

10. Won’t Let Your Love Take Me Down

11. Rise From The Fire