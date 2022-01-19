Týr To Release New Live DVD "A Night At The Nordic House"; "By The Sword In My Hand" Clip Now Streaming

Týr delivers a stunning show performed live with the Symphony Orchestra of the Faroe Islands. This special event was recorded at The Nordic House in Tórshavn, the Faroes on February 8, 2020. This seismic live album will be available on Metal Blade Records on 2LP (gatefold, with insert, poster, digital download), a 2 CD/DVD digi-book set with 12-page booklet, and everywhere digital music is sold on March 18, 2022.

"Working with the Symphony Orchestra was without a doubt one of the highlights of our careers," admits vocalist Heri Joensen. "The feeling of sheer sophisticated power behind us was extraordinarily uplifting. We were awed by how well the songs worked in a symphonic setting. 'By The Sword In My Hand', for example, seems to take on a new life. It is based on a Nordic traditional melody, and the lyrics are about Sigmundur Brestisson, Faroese Viking chieftain who, on behalf of the king Olaf of Norway, forcibly Christianized the Faroes. We are very excited to finally release a live DVD, CD and LP, and even with the incredible new artwork by Gyula Havancsák, that excellently captures the epic atmosphere of the event. In other news, our team is working on tours, festivals and shows, so please stay tuned and patient. We hope to see you all soon!"

Tracklisting:

1. Hel’s Prelude

2. Gates Of Hel

3. Grindavi´san

4. Sunset Shore

5. Ragnars Kvæði

6. Gavotte From Suite In G Minor

7. Blood Of Heroes

8. Ramund Hin Unge

9. Hold The Heathen Hammer High

10. The Lay Of Thrym

11. Tro´ndur i´ Gøtu

12. Mare Of My Night

13. Turið Torkilsdo´ttir

14. Fire And Flame

15. Torkils Døtur

16. Ormurin Langi

17. By The Sword In My Hand

18. A´lvur Kongur