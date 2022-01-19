Venator Shares New Single "Manic Man"

Austrian heavy metallers Venator have revealed the new track "Manic Man." The track is the second to be revealed from the band's debut album, "Echoes From The Gutter," set for international release on February 25 via Dying Victims Productions.

Despite forming in 2016, it was not until 2020 when Venator made their recorded debut with the EP "Paradiser." Nevertheless, the three songs contained therein were an incredibly auspicious first start, showing Venator as a band seemingly thawed out from 1983, so authentic and skyward was their songwriting. Wrapped in a uniquely retro-futuristic production, Paradiser pointed the way forward for Venator, and the buzz began to build.

Graced with yet another amazingly era-authentic artwork courtesy of frontman Hans Huemer, "Echoes From The Gutter" takes the melody and moodiness of its no-less-inconsiderable predecessor to uncharted heights (and depths!) of glory, both grimy and gleaming. Right from the record’s very first seconds, Venator burst and bristle with an electricity that’s positively, stunningly addicting; anthem after anthem is doled out with almost laissez-faireease, each hook hoisted heavenly and then brought back down to – yes – the gutter. It’s the kind of album that walks that fine line between street-level and upwardly-mobile, much like heavy metal’s forerunning bands of the early 1980s, when the landscape of conquest from club to stadium was still a special dream.

Anyone pining for the 1983/’84 peak of the likes of Tokyo Blade, Grim Reaper, OZ, Witch Cross, Heavy Load, and even Judas Priest but adding to that hallowed lineage rather than plagiarizing it, you’ve found your new modern classic in Venator’s "Echoes From The Gutter."

Tracklisting:

1. Howl At The Rain

2. Seventh Seal

3. Red And Black

4. Nightrider

5. Manic Man

6. Made Of Light

7. The Rising

8. The Hexx

9. Streets Of Gold