Arch Enemy To Tour North America With Behemoth And Napalm Death
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
This spring, Arch Enemy and Polish black metal titans Behemoth announce "The North American Siege 2022" tour! Set to kick off in April, the trek also features UK grind-core pioneers Napalm Death and heavy gothic rockers Unto Others as special guests. Behemoth will return to the states to co-headline.
Arch Enemy's Michael Amott (guitar) comments: "I honestly couldn't be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Others for a run of dates through North America in 2022! A killer package of quality mayhem right there - can't fckn wait!"
Behemoth's front-man Nergal adds: "To say that we are dying to return on the road would be an understatement! In fact we’ve never been more hungry to reunite with our legions... not only to bring young of the hottest EXTREME METAL touring line-ups in a long time but also to bring you NEW Behemoth’s music! Rejoice!!!"
The North American Siege 2022 tour dates
w/ Arch Enemy & Behemoth
+ special guests Napalm Death, Unto Others:
April 16 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
April 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
April 19 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
April 21 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
April 23 - Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
April 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel
April 26 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
April 28 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
April 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
May 2 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
May 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium
