Arch Enemy To Tour North America With Behemoth And Napalm Death

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

This spring, Arch Enemy and Polish black metal titans Behemoth announce "The North American Siege 2022" tour! Set to kick off in April, the trek also features UK grind-core pioneers Napalm Death and heavy gothic rockers Unto Others as special guests. Behemoth will return to the states to co-headline.

Arch Enemy's Michael Amott (guitar) comments: "I honestly couldn't be more excited about having Arch Enemy join forces with Behemoth, Napalm Death and Unto Others for a run of dates through North America in 2022! A killer package of quality mayhem right there - can't fckn wait!"

Behemoth's front-man Nergal adds: "To say that we are dying to return on the road would be an understatement! In fact we’ve never been more hungry to reunite with our legions... not only to bring young of the hottest EXTREME METAL touring line-ups in a long time but also to bring you NEW Behemoth’s music! Rejoice!!!"

The North American Siege 2022 tour dates

w/ Arch Enemy & Behemoth

+ special guests Napalm Death, Unto Others:

April 16 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

April 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

April 19 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

April 21 - St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

April 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

April 23 - Charlotte. NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

April 25 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

April 26 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

April 28 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

April 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

May 2 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

May 4 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 9 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 10 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

May 11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium