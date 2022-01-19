Trauma Confirms New Album And First European Tour Dates
Metal vets, Trauma, will be launching their first-ever European tour in May, when they join a bill also featuring Ross The Boss. Additionally, the band has completed work on their next album, Awakening, which will be released at some point this year. It marks the first Trauma album to feature new singer, Brian Allen, who replaced the group’s original vocalist, Donny Hillier (who passed away in 2020).
“Trauma is delighted to be going on tour in Europe with Ross The Boss,” says drummer Kris Gustofson. “As this is Trauma's first time touring in Europe, we cannot wait to play for the fans! It has been way too long. Fans can expect to hear and see Trauma performing some old tracks – 'Scratch And Scream,’ ‘From Here To Hell,’ and some tracks from the new album with new vocalist Brian Allen. High energy, Bombastic songs and a true heavy metal experience is what fans will receive.”
Trauma will also be appearing as part of the multi-act Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival in Belgium (which will also feature the likes of Testament, Hatebreed, Accept, etc.), which runs from August 12 - 14.
And concerning Trauma’s new album, it is being heralded as their finest work to date (produced by Juan Urteaga, who has previous worked with Testament and Machine Head), including such songs as "Death Of The Angels", "Meat", "Death Machine" and "Walk Away", among others.
Originally formed in 1981 in San Francisco, Trauma was part of the same scene that gave the world such thrash notables as Exodus, Metallica, and Testament. And the band’s original bassist was none other than the late/legendary Cliff Burton (who would later join Metallica). 1984 saw the release of the group’s debut album, Scratch And Scream, before the band parted in 1985. But in 2013, Trauma reunited, and have been back in business ever since.
And according to the band, fans will not be disappointed with what they will hear from their new music. "Trauma's new album along with new vocalist Brian Allen is going to melt your face off!!"
The tour dates are as follows:
w/Ross The Boss
May 12 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
May 13 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus
May 14 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
May 15 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
May 17 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
May 18 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
May 19 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle
May 20 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana
May 21 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central
May 22 - München, Germany - Strom
May 24 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
May 25 - Bergamo, Italy -Druso
May 26 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse Bar
May 27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
Festival appearance:
August 12-14 - Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival - Belgium
