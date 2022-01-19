Scorpions Posts New Music Video "Rock Believer" Online
German hard rock/heavy metal icons Scorpions has released a new music video for the song, "Rock Believer," the title track from their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on February 25th. You can check it out below.
Commenting on the title track of their new album, Klaus Meine, both singer and author of the lyrics, said: "Over the years, we've heard people say lots of times that rock is dead. But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We'll see you someday somewhere out there, because we're Rock Believers, just like you."
The song is a fundamental commitment to rock music, composed by a band in the style of their outstanding, globally successful recordings of the 1980s.
Meine says, "The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions' DNA - great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun."
