Hypocrisy Announces North American Tour Dates With Carach Angren, The Agonist And Hideous Divinity

Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)

Legendary Swedish death veterans, Hypocrisy, announce their Worship tour 2022. The 28-date trek will kick off at Warsaw in Brooklyn on April 29 and will make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Austin before concluding in Baltimore at the Maryland Deathfest on May 29. Joining the band on tour are Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity.

Peter Tägtgren comments, "We’re happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album. New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist. And we’re happy to share the stage with Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity."

General admission tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 21 at 9 AM, PST/ Noon, EST. Get them here.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 29 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

April 30 - Middle East Downstairs - Boston, MA

May 1 - L’Astral - Montreal, QC

May 2 - Lees Palace - Toronto, ON

May 4 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

May 5 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

May 6 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

May 7 - The Exchange -Regina, SK

May 8 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

May 10 - Red Room - Vancouver, BC

May 11 - Club Sur - Seattle, WA

May 12 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

May 13 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

May 14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

May 15 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

May 17 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 18 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

May 19 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

May 20 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

May 21 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

May 22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

May 24 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

May 25 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

May 26 - Furnace 41 - Jonesboro, GA

May 27 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro. NC

May 28 - Enclave - Pittsburgh, PA

May 29 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD